Howard Hughes jumps as Pershing Square to buy up to 6.3M shares

Oct. 14, 2022 8:15 AM ETThe Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Businessman using a computer for property sales & listings, realtor agency & contractor, residential property, investment, housing project, property development real estate, choose a house buy online.

Khanchit Khirisutchalual/iStock via Getty Images

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) +5.7% pre-market Friday after Pershing Square Capital Management said it launched a cash tender offer to purchase as much as 6.34M common shares at a price not greater than $60 nor less than $52.25 each.

Pershing already is Hughes' (HHC) largest shareholder with a 27.3% stake, and the tender offer represents another 12.7% of shares outstanding as of July 28.

The buyers said they are making the offer because they believe Hughes' (HHC) current stock price is below the company's long-term intrinsic value.

Hughes (HHC) shares rose 2.4% Thursday, a day after posting their lowest closing price since August 2020.

Howard Hughes (HHC) is "a deep-value opportunity" with underlying net asset value more than 2.5x higher than the current share price, Noor Darwish writes in an analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.