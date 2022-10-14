PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) stock advanced as much as 2% in Friday premarket trading after its third-quarter earnings exceeded Wall Street expectations as loans, net interest margin and fees continued to push up.

"We grew loans and revenue, our net interest margin increased and expenses remained well controlled, resulting in substantial positive operating leverage," said PNC Chairman, President and CEO Bill Demchak.

Q3 adjusted EPS of $3.78, topping the average analyst estimate of $3.69, rising from $3.39 in Q2 and $3.30 in the year-ago period.

Similarly, revenue of $5.55B surpassed the $5.40B consensus and increased from $5.12B in Q2 and $5.2B in Q3 2021.

Net interest income for Q3 climbed to $3.48B from $3.1B in Q2 and $2.86B a year before, driven by higher yields on interest-earning assets and loan growth, partially offset by higher funding costs. Net interest margin came in at 2.82% vs. 2.50% in Q2 and 2.27% in Q3 of last year.

Pretax pre-provision earnings of $2.27B gained from $1.87B in Q2 and $1.61B a year ago.

Return on average common equity was 14.97% vs. 13.52% in Q2 and 10.95% in Q3 2021.

Tangible book value of $69.98 per common share compared with $74.39 in the prior quarter and $94.82 a year earlier.

Average loans grew of $313.0B grew 3% from Q2, while average deposits declined 2% to $439.2B.

