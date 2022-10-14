Mirum's liver disease drug Livmarli gets EMA committee nod for approval in EU

Oct. 14, 2022 8:20 AM ETMirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Low angle view of the large banner on the facade of the southern wing of the Berlaymont building, seat of the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium.

  • A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended granting marketing authorization under exceptional circumstances to Mirum Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:MIRM) Livmarli to treat cholestatic pruritus (itching) in patients two months of age and older with Alagille syndrome (ALGS).
  • ALGS is a rare genetic disorder whichcan affect multiple organs, but mainly liver. In the condition, bile builds up in the liver because there are few bile ducts to drain the bile.
  • Livmarli will be available as an oral solution, the The EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) said on Friday.
  • The European Commission, which generally follows the opinion of the CHMP, will now decide on the drug's approval.
  • Livmarli was approved in the U.S. in September 2021.

