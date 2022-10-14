Biden to sign Executive Order tasking HHS to find additional ways to lower drug costs
Oct. 14, 2022 By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- President Biden on Friday will sign an Executive Order that will call on HHS to examine additional ways that prescription drug costs can be brought down.
- The action seeks to build off provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act that will reduce the cost of many of the most expensive medicines used by Medicare beneficiaries. In addition, it will cap seniors' out of pocket expenses for prescription drugs at $2K annually and insulin costs at $35 month.
- The order also calls on HHS submit a formal report within 90 days outlining plans to use its Innovation Center to lower drug costs.
- Major pharma and biotech companies: Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Merck (NYSE:MRK), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Eli Lilly (LLY), Amgen (AMGN), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN).
- A pair of Republican senators recently introduced legislation that aims to undo the Medicare prescription drug price negotiation provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act.
