Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKY) shares gained on Friday after CEO Carsten Spohr indicated travel, especially in Asia, is on track to continue recovery into 2023.

Spohr indicated that an ongoing recovery in travel demand in Japan as restrictions are relaxed and the expectation of reopening for Chinese travelers buoys his confidence.

The airline intends to notch 87% of pre-pandemic capacity in 2023, continuing a recovery marked in 2022. Overall, Spohr said that the mult-year crisis appears to be behind the airline.

Frankfurt-listed shares rose 0.97% in the afternoon session in Europe.

