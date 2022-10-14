Verano Holdings terminates agreement to acquire Goodness Growth

Oct. 14, 2022 8:19 AM ETGoodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (GDNSF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Goodness Growth (OTCQX:GDNSF) has announced that Verano Holdings delivered notice to Goodness purporting to terminate the arrangement agreement between Verano and Goodness dated Jan. 31, 2022.
  • Under the Agreement, Verano agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares, multiple voting shares and super voting shares of Goodness.
  • Goodness believes that Verano is repudiating the Arrangement Agreement to avoid fulfilling its obligations thereunder after Goodness refused Verano’s request to reduce the agreed-upon consideration payable.
  • Goodness intends to immediately commence legal proceedings against Verano to seek significant damages for, among other things, Verano’s material breaches of the Arrangement Agreement.

