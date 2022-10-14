Thermo Fisher Scientific prices ¥109.5B senior notes offering
Oct. 14, 2022 8:32 AM ETThermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) on Friday priced its debt offering of ¥109.5B principal amount of notes.
- It will comprise of ¥22.3B of 0.853% senior notes due 2025; ¥28.9B of 1.054% senior notes due 2027; ¥4.7B of 1.279% senior notes due 2029; ¥6.3B of 1.490% senior notes due 2032; ¥14.6B of 2.069% senior notes due 2042; and ¥33.3B of 2.382% senior notes due 2052.
- The Massachusetts-based life sciences said proceeds from the offering of its yen-denominated notes will be used for general corporate purposes.
- Offering is expected to close on Oct. 20, 2022.
