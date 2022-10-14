6 stocks to watch for Friday: Citigroup, JPMorgan, Albertsons and more

The futures are pointing to an uncertain open on Friday, as earnings season begins to heat up. The previous day, the major U.S. equity averages touched their lows for the year before staging a sizable rally.

Here are some stocks to watch for Friday:

Citigroup ( NYSE: C Q3 results, with earnings that rose from last year. Revenue also climbed, helped by restructuring moves. The company also benefited from 40% growth in its treasury and trade solutions unit.

Q3 results, with earnings that rose from last year. Revenue also climbed, helped by restructuring moves. The company also benefited from 40% growth in its treasury and trade solutions unit. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) reported a quarterly profit that topped analysts' expectations. The company also predicted that it will deliver net interest income of about $66B for fiscal 2022. In addition, JPM said it plans to resume stock buybacks next year. Shares rose about 1.5% before the opening bell.

Wells Fargo (WFC) surpassed analysts' estimates as well, with results boosted by higher interest rates. The company also benefited from expense management.

Morgan Stanley (MS) issued a mixed earnings report. The company exceeded projections with its bottom-line results but came up short on the top line. Revenue fell nearly 12% to about $13B, missing consensus by $320M. Following the results, the stock slipped about 3.5% before the opening bell.

Kroger (KR) revealed that it has made a merger offer to rival grocery store chain Albertsons Companies (ACI), confirming reports from Thursday that the companies were involved in talks to combine. The deal is valued at $34.10 per share, suggesting a total enterprise value of $24.6B.

Meanwhile, Albertsons (ACI) announced that it has declared a special dividend of $6.85 per share. ACI jumped almost 12% on Thursday amid the initial merger speculation. Shares slipped about 3% in Friday's premarket action. Amid news of the takeover bid, KR dropped about 3% before the opening bell.

For more on Thursday's sudden rally, despite another scary inflation report, find out if analysts believe the epic comeback has legs.