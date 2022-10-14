EU drug regulator's panel greenlights Novartis Pluvicto for prostate cancer

Oct. 14, 2022

  • A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) radiopharmaceutical Pluvicto to treat prostate cancer and Locametz for the diagnosis of the disease.
  • Pluvicto will be available as a 1000 MBq/ml solution for injection/infusion, the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) said on Friday.
  • The full indication is: Pluvicto [lutetium (177Lu) vipivotide tetraxetan] Pluvicto in combination with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) with or without androgen receptor (AR) pathway inhibition is indicated to treat adult patients with progressive prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have been treated with AR pathway inhibition and taxane based chemotherapy.
  • Pluvicto was among the therapies that had hit a production snag earlier this year.
  • Meanwhile, Locametz, after radiolabelling with gallium 68, is indicated for detecting PSMA positive lesions with positron emission tomography (PET) in adults with prostate cancer in certain clinical settings.
  • The European Commission, which generally follows the opinion of the CHMP, will now decide on the approval of the two.

