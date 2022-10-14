NASA selects Rocket Lab for providing solar panels for CADRE mobile robot

  • Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLBhas been selected by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to supply solar panels that will power NASA’s shoe-box-sized mobile robots as part of the Cooperative Autonomous Distributed Robotic Explorers (or CADRE) program.
  • The solar panels will use company’s inverted metamorphic multi-junction (or IMM) solar cells that are more efficient and lighter weight than standard multi-junction space solar cells and provide the exact capabilities needed for the program.
  • The IMM cells were developed by SolAero Technologies Inc, a leading space solar power company acquired by Rocket Lab in January 2022.
  • Stock rose 0.50% pre-market.

