NASA selects Rocket Lab for providing solar panels for CADRE mobile robot
Oct. 14, 2022 8:54 AM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA4 Comments
- Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) has been selected by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to supply solar panels that will power NASA’s shoe-box-sized mobile robots as part of the Cooperative Autonomous Distributed Robotic Explorers (or CADRE) program.
- The solar panels will use company’s inverted metamorphic multi-junction (or IMM) solar cells that are more efficient and lighter weight than standard multi-junction space solar cells and provide the exact capabilities needed for the program.
- The IMM cells were developed by SolAero Technologies Inc, a leading space solar power company acquired by Rocket Lab in January 2022.
