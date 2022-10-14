Loop starts coverage on Micron, says signs of memory industry 'bottoming'

Oct. 14, 2022 8:57 AM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment

Investment firm Loop Capital started coverage on memory chip maker Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on Friday, noting there are signs of the memory industry "bottoming" as soon as the first-half of next year.

Analyst Charles Park started coverage on Micron (MU) with a buy rating and $70 price target, pointing out that the memory industry is cyclical, having peaked in the third-quarter of 2021 and been in a "prolonged" downturn since then.

"We expect DRAM fundamentals to bottom in [first-half of 2023], with the share price typically bottoming a couple of quarters ahead," Park wrote in a note to clients. He added that although near-term macro and demand uncertainties still exist and could pressure the industry further, key metrics suggest a bottom is getting closer and the risk-reward "appears favorable."

Key metrics include "steep and prolonged" declines in memory prices, with dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, spot prices having peaked in April 2021 and declined 45% since then. In previous down cycles, the average peak-to-trough decline is approximately 65%.

A "sharp reduction" in earnings estimates has already happened, as consensus earnings estimates for fiscal 2023 have been reduced by 85%, going from $13 per share to $2 per share currently.

Other metrics include a "trough valuation" and "significant" cuts to spending, with Micron (MU) saying recently it would ​cut 2023 total capital expenditures by 30% year-over-year and wafer fab equipment spending by up to 50%. Other memory chip makers have also announced drastic cuts.

Earlier this month, Morgan Stanley remained underweight on Micron (MU) and in-line on the U.S. semiconductor industry as a whole, noting Asian companies may emerge from the downturn "more rapidly" than domestic ones.

