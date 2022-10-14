Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY) said Friday it completed its merger deal with TransGlobe Energy (TGA) and outlined a stock buyback plan among other plans designed to enhance shareholder returns.

Vaalco (EGY) said the combined company will trade on the New York Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange under the EGY ticker symbol.

The company said it will start a share buyback program of as much as $30M, the equivalent of $0.27/share, and will target an annualized dividend of $0.25/share for 2023, nearly doubling its targeted annualized dividend before the merger.

Vaalco (EGY) said the merger will provide potential to capture $30M-$50M in synergistic cost savings over the next seven years.

The combined company will be an Africa-focused operator with a portfolio of assets in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea and Canada.

Vaalco (EGY) shareholders "did not get a fair deal" in the TransGlobe merger, Fun Trading writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.