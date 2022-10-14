BridgeBio reports good phase 2 results on candidate for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy

Oct. 14, 2022

Disabled woman with muscular dystrophy working in front of a computer

Ines Nepomuceno/iStock via Getty Images

  • Updated data from a phase 2 trial found that BridgeBio Pharma's (NASDAQ:BBIO) BBP-418 led to improvements over 12 months in those with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2i (LGMD2i).
  • Results showed that after 12 months of treatment, there was increased glycosylation of alpha-dystroglycan (⍺DG) in all dose cohorts; greater than 75% reduction in creatine kinase sustained over 12 months; and improvements in key functional measures such as the north star assessment for dysferlinopathy (NSAD) and 100-meter walk test (10MWT).
  • BridgeBio (BBIO) aims to start a phase 3 trial of BBP-418 in 2023.
