BridgeBio reports good phase 2 results on candidate for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy
Oct. 14, 2022 9:26 AM ETBridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Updated data from a phase 2 trial found that BridgeBio Pharma's (NASDAQ:BBIO) BBP-418 led to improvements over 12 months in those with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2i (LGMD2i).
- Results showed that after 12 months of treatment, there was increased glycosylation of alpha-dystroglycan (⍺DG) in all dose cohorts; greater than 75% reduction in creatine kinase sustained over 12 months; and improvements in key functional measures such as the north star assessment for dysferlinopathy (NSAD) and 100-meter walk test (10MWT).
- BridgeBio (BBIO) aims to start a phase 3 trial of BBP-418 in 2023.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) as a buy with high marks for momentum and growth.
