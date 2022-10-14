Datametrex receives C$1.6M P.O. from a Silicon Valley tech company

Oct. 14, 2022 8:57 AM ETDatametrex AI Limited (DTMXF), DM:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Datametrex AI (OTCQB:DTMXF) has received a purchase order for Bitnine Global, a Silicon Valley technology company, for ~C$1.6M for the Co.'s Artificial Intelligence, server automation, and installation services.
  • Additionally, AI business is expected to increase as Fortune Business Insights report that the global AI market size is projected to rise to $1394.3B in 2029, increasing at a CAGR of 20.1% between 2022 to 2029.
  • "At this time, the Co. is focused on expanding its AI initiatives and is putting a strong focus on increasing its AI projects and bringing in more contracts," said Marshall Gunter, CEO.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.