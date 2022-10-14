Datametrex receives C$1.6M P.O. from a Silicon Valley tech company
Oct. 14, 2022 8:57 AM ETDatametrex AI Limited (DTMXF), DM:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Datametrex AI (OTCQB:DTMXF) has received a purchase order for Bitnine Global, a Silicon Valley technology company, for ~C$1.6M for the Co.'s Artificial Intelligence, server automation, and installation services.
- Additionally, AI business is expected to increase as Fortune Business Insights report that the global AI market size is projected to rise to $1394.3B in 2029, increasing at a CAGR of 20.1% between 2022 to 2029.
- "At this time, the Co. is focused on expanding its AI initiatives and is putting a strong focus on increasing its AI projects and bringing in more contracts," said Marshall Gunter, CEO.
