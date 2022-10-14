Nasdaq stock slips after BofA downgrade on valuation, headwinds to '23 EPS
Oct. 14, 2022 9:08 AM ETNasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) stock has dropped 3.1% in Friday premarket trading after BofA Securities analyst Craig Siegenthaler downgraded the stock to Underperform due to its premium valuation and several risk factors.
- He pointed to volume headwinds, retail disengagement and market tech growth decelerations as weighing on 2023 EPS potential.
- The exchange-company is expected to have "meaningful" growth in 2024, but "a more tepid EPS increase in 2023," he said in a note to clients.
- Specifically, he sees Nasdaq's (NDAQ) options business profitability under pressure from increased competition with MEMX set to launch in Q2 2023, retail disengagement, including headwinds from regulators, and cyclical headwinds as volatility ratchets down.
- "Finally, NDAQ's transformation into a higher-growth fintech from a mature cash equities exchange has been mostly successful, and we believe markets have already adequately rewarded NDAQ's relative valuation," Seigenthaler wrote.
- The analyst's Underperform rating leans more bearish than the SA Quant rating of Hold and contrast with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.
- In September, Nasdaq's (NDAQ) U.S. equity options volumes rose 2.9% M/M and 15% Y/Y.
