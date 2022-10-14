Silver X Mining announces C$2M private placement
Oct. 14, 2022 9:09 AM ETSilver X Mining Corp. (AGXPF), AGX:CAAGX:CABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Silver X Mining (OTCQB:AGXPF) on Friday announced a non-brokered private placement of up to C$2M, consisting of ~9.1M units at a price of C$0.22/unit.
- Each unit will consist of one share and one-half of a share purchase warrant.
- Each warrant will entitle the holder to buy one share at $0.33 for a period expiring two years after the closing of the offering.
- Proceeds will be used for the drilling program of the gold exploration targets around the Tangana project, advancing of the resource update on the Plata project, working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Certain insiders of AGXPF plan to participate in the offering.
- Closing of the offering is expected on or about Nov. 10.
