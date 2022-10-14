European automaker Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) is set to see another yearly decline in production amid shortages and work stoppages, Italian union FIM-CISL said on Friday.

According to the union, third quarter production is due to dip to 513,380 down about 2.4% from 2021 as production halts have resulted in 540 work shifts lost. The Melfi and Sevel plants were pointed to as particular points of pain for Italian workers with shutdowns occurring frequently.

“If we compare the production data to the pre-covid period and therefore to 2019, the situation shows an overall loss in volumes with a - 18.3% (cars + commercial vehicles), with cars at -11.4% and commercial vehicles - 31.3%,” the union said. “The cause is largely attributable to the stop in production caused by the lack of semiconductors and other components, and in the first part of 2022, also by the difficulties caused by the transport stop.”

The union’s statement also called for the intervention of the Italian government given the geopolitical nature of many production problems.

“The issue of the supply of raw materials, semiconductors and the rapprochement of the labor chain is a geopolitical problem, which the government of our country must address in a strategic manner also in the European context,” the union said. “Our concerns concern the workers who are heavily affected in terms of income and employment by this situation, as well as the negative repercussions that are cascading across the sector. Never before has a situation of this magnitude arisen in the automotive sector: car manufacturers are not physically able to fulfill the orders already acquired.”

