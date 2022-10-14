Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) -5.7% pre-market Friday after saying FY 2022 revenues could come in 5%-10% below guidance of $900M-$925M, reflecting the completion of some larger projects in 2023 instead of 2022 due to timing and broader supply chain issues.

From the midpoint of guidance, a 5%-10% decline would equal revenues of $821M-$867M, well below $919M analyst consensus estimate.

"While revenue could be lower than previously anticipated in 2022, demand for the fuel cell applications and electrolyzer business remains robust," the company said.

