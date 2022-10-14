Plug Power plunges as full-year revenues seen missing guidance

Oct. 14, 2022 9:20 AM ETPlug Power Inc. (PLUG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments

Hydrogen Storage In Renewable Energy

onurdongel/iStock via Getty Images

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) -5.7% pre-market Friday after saying FY 2022 revenues could come in 5%-10% below guidance of $900M-$925M, reflecting the completion of some larger projects in 2023 instead of 2022 due to timing and broader supply chain issues.

From the midpoint of guidance, a 5%-10% decline would equal revenues of $821M-$867M, well below $919M analyst consensus estimate.

"While revenue could be lower than previously anticipated in 2022, demand for the fuel cell applications and electrolyzer business remains robust," the company said.

Plug Power (PLUG) promises an "accelerated path to profitability and positive cash flows," Simple Investing writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.