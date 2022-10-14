Lilly's Lyumjev gets EMA panel backing for use in children with diabetes

Oct. 14, 2022 9:28 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the expanded approval of Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) Lyumjev (previously Liumjev) to include treatment of adolescents and children aged 1 year and above with diabetes mellitus.
  • Lyumjev (insulin lispro) was previously approved for adults with diabetes, the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (OTC:CHMP) noted in a release on Friday.
  • The European Commission, which generally follows the opinion of the CHMP, will now decide on the change to the terms of the marketing authorization of Lyumjev.
