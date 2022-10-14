Credit Suisse is said to consider sale of its Allfunds stake

Oct. 14, 2022 9:27 AM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Credit Suisse shares Drop Following Concern Over Financial Health

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News

  • Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) may be considering selling its 8% stake in Spanish fintech Allfunds as part of its larger turnaround plan, Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported Friday, citing unnamed market sources.
  • The Swiss bank's stake in the mutual fund and ETF platform is valued at just under EUR 400M ($391M). Credit Suisse (CS) is working on a plan to refine its focus, reduce its capital needs, and cuts costs to strengthen its operations after years of missteps and scandals.
  • In July, the company said it's evaluating options for its Securitized Products platform, a very profitable business for Credit Suisse (CS) that also carries a fair amount of risk.
  • Earlier this month, Reuters reported that the company is also looking to sell its Savoy Hotel in Zurich's financial district.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.