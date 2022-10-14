Credit Suisse is said to consider sale of its Allfunds stake
Oct. 14, 2022 9:27 AM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) may be considering selling its 8% stake in Spanish fintech Allfunds as part of its larger turnaround plan, Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported Friday, citing unnamed market sources.
- The Swiss bank's stake in the mutual fund and ETF platform is valued at just under EUR 400M ($391M). Credit Suisse (CS) is working on a plan to refine its focus, reduce its capital needs, and cuts costs to strengthen its operations after years of missteps and scandals.
- In July, the company said it's evaluating options for its Securitized Products platform, a very profitable business for Credit Suisse (CS) that also carries a fair amount of risk.
- Earlier this month, Reuters reported that the company is also looking to sell its Savoy Hotel in Zurich's financial district.
