Avalara ticks higher as holders said to approve $8.2B sale to Vista Equity
Oct. 14, 2022 9:32 AM ETAvalara, Inc. (AVLR)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) ticked up 0.7% after shareholders are said to have approved tje $8.2 billion sale to Vista Equity.
- Avalara (AVLR) holders approved the deal at the shareholder vote on Friday, a person who listened to the vote told Seeking Alpha.
- The approval comes after a few of Avalara (AVLR) shareholders had come out against the deal and said they had planned to vote it down. Last week proxy adviser Glass Lewis also recommended AVLR shareholders vote against the sale.
- In August Vista Equity agreed to pay $93.50/share in all cash-transaction for Avalara.
