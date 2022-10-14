Avalara ticks higher as holders said to approve $8.2B sale to Vista Equity

Oct. 14, 2022 9:32 AM ETAvalara, Inc. (AVLR)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Word Tax 2021 on calculator. Glasses, pen and the calculator on documents. The concept of financial stability,Income Statement

Krystsina Yakubovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) ticked up 0.7% after shareholders are said to have approved tje $8.2 billion sale to Vista Equity.
  • Avalara (AVLR) holders approved the deal at the shareholder vote on Friday, a person who listened to the vote told Seeking Alpha.
  • The approval comes after a few of Avalara (AVLR) shareholders had come out against the deal and said they had planned to vote it down. Last week proxy adviser Glass Lewis also recommended AVLR shareholders vote against the sale.
  • In August Vista Equity agreed to pay $93.50/share in all cash-transaction for Avalara.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.