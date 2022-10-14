Main Street Capital's new commitments in private loan portfolio jump 44% in Q3
Oct. 14, 2022 9:47 AM ETMain Street Capital (MAIN)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) said Friday that it originated $269.9M in new commitments in its private loan portfolio across eight new borrowers during the third quarter. That's up from $187.3M in Q2.
- Within that portfolio, Main Street (MAIN) funded total investments with a cost basis of $233.8M compared with $182.1M in the second quarter.
- As of September 30, the business development company's private loan portfolio consisted of total investments at cost of ~$1.5B across 87 borrowers, it said. As a percentage of cost, the portfolio included 97.0% invested in first lien debt and 3.0% invested in equity investments or other securities.
- The most notable private loan commitment during the period was $67.6M in a first lien senior secured loan, $7.1M in a first lien senior secured revolver and $1.4M in equity to an outsourced legal provider and mass tort settlement administrator.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Samuel Smith justified Main Street stock with a Hold rating given its high-yielding investment grade status along with a strong track record.
