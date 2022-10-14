Watch out above - these electric vehicle stocks have short squeeze potential

S3 Partners reported that investors are still actively shorting electric vehicle stocks even with shares prices down significantly from the beginning of the year.

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) had the largest increase in shares shorted over the last thirty days following the automaker's recall of over 12K vehicles due to steering issues.

The high level of short interest in the sector also creates some potential for short squeeze rally if sentiment were to go in reverse quickly. With that in mind, S3 Partners analyst Ivan Dusaniwsky created a ranking of the most crowded shorts based on factors like total short dollars at risk, short interest as a true percentage of a company's tradable float, stock loan liquidity and trading liquidity.

Based on the firm's proprietary scoring method, the EV stocks with the highest probability of seeing a short squeeze rally are Lucid Group (LCID), Fisker (FSR), Hyzon Motors (HYZN), Lightning eMotors (ZEV), Nikola (NKLA), and Workhorse Group (WKHS).

Dusaniwsky reminded that having a high Squeeze Score does not guarantee that a stock will be squeezed, but noted that it does highlight stocks that have a much higher squeeze potential than most other stocks in the market.

Read the broad market update for Friday morning.