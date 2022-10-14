Consumer sentiment improves slightly in October, inflation expectations rebound

Oct. 14, 2022 10:02 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments

Hands holding sad face hiding behind happy face, bipolar and depression, mental health, split personality, mood change,

ThitareeSarmkasat

  • October University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment: 59.8 vs. 59.0 consensus and 58.6 in September.
  • Expectations: 56.2 vs. 58.5 consensus and 58.0 prior
  • Current conditions: 65.3 vs. 59.9 consensus and 59.7 prior.
  • Year-ahead inflation expectations: +5.1% vs. 4.6% expected and 4.7% prior.
  • Median long-run inflation expectations of 2.9% drifted up from 2.7% and exceeded the 2.8% consensus.
  • "Sentiment is now 9.8 points above the all-time low reached in June," said Surveys of COnsumers Director Joanne Hsu. "Continued uncertainty over the future trajectory of prices, economies, and financial markets around the world indicate a bumpy road ahead for consumers."
  • Earlier, retail sales cool more than expected in September.

