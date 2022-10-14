The Sempra-led (NYSE:SRE) Port Arthur LNG export project and related pipeline in Texas were awarded more than four additional years for completion, the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said in a filing late Thursday.

Port Arthur LNG requested more time because the project "was impacted by the adverse market conditions and logistical delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," including the pandemic’s effects on the global supply chain and the impact on global LNG demand.

The project was authorized in April 2019 with a five-year timeline for completion.

FERC also extended to August 2028 the time for Freeport LNG to complete the fourth liquefaction train at its Texas export plant.

Sempra (SRE) is the lead developer and owner of Port Arthur LNG after selling a 30% stake in the project's first phase to ConocoPhillips in June.