Pound falls as U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss names new finance minister

Former U.K. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is the new Chancellor of the Exchequer, Prime Minister Liz Truss announced Friday amid a shakeup prompted by debt market liquidity.

Truss fired Kwasi Kwarteng, the co-architect of her mini-budget that sent gilt yields surging, earlier in the day.

Truss also confirmed that she would reverse course on a plan to freeze the U.K. corporation tax.

That was already expected by markets and reaction indicated traders were hoping for more action. The pound (NYSEARCA:FXB) -1.3% fell to its lows of the session, below $1.12. The 30-year gilt yield wiped out a loss of more than 20 basis points and is up 4 bps to 4.59%.

In a press conference short on time and details, Truss said she recognized "because of current market issues, we have to deliver the mission in a different way. That’s why we are absolutely committed to do achieving that stability or what is a very difficult time globally."

The moves come on the last day the Bank of England will buy long-dated gilts to tamp down yields.

"He shares my convictions and ambitions for our country," Truss said of Hunt "He will deliver the medium-term fiscal plan at the end of this month. He will see through the support we are providing to help families and businesses, including our energy price guarantee."

Truss and Hunt will now have to come up with a new economic plan. But investors are now wondering if Truss can survive as prime minister through next week.