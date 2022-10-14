Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) stock surged on Friday, rising over 20% shortly after the market open.

The 21.34% run for the San Francisco-based jewelry retailer comes on significantly above average trading volume. According to SeekingAlpha data, trading volume reached nearly 4 times its daily average in just the first hour of trading on the day.

Despite the surge, shares remain down over 60% since the start of 2022.

A week prior to the surge, the company filed for a $200M mixed securities shelf offering.

