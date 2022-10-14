"It's not only the elevated pace of inflation that is concerning, but its broad-based nature," Kansas City Fed President Esther George said Friday during an online webinar hosted by S&P Global Ratings.

Bringing down inflation is "going to require closing the imbalance between supply and demand, either by increasing supply or reducing demand," she said. Increasing supply would be preferable, she said.

However, the Fed can only influence demand through its policy tools, chiefly through interest rates.

"Moving monetary policy needs to move to restrictive territory," she said. But she does see risks in moving too quickly. "Moving too fast can disrupt financial markets in a way... that can ultimately be self-defeating."

She shares in her colleagues' view that the Federal Reserve should continue increasing its rate at a steady, predictable pace. "The pace at which that path unfolds will need to be carefully balanced."

Update at 10:19 AM ET: "When you see growth dropping and inflation stays high, that’s a world we want to avoid," she said.

10:25 AM ET: George voted against the 75 basis point increase in June.

"I think we have been mindful of the lag" in the transmission of monetary policy through the economy. But with inflation as high as it is, "We may have to keep at this awhile," she said. The terminal rate may need to go higher and stay longer to cool prices.

10:30 AM ET: George gets the sense that some CEOs are hanging on to their employees, because it's difficult to hire, and may turn to reducing overtime before they reduce headcount in the event of an economic downturn.

She'll be monitoring overtime data. "That will give a sense if demand for labor is shifting," she said. "Right now, I think our labor market is still unusually tight right now."

10:36 AM ET: George said she's not in favor of revising the Fed's inflation goal to a higher level.

10:46 AM ET: The pension fund crisis in the U.K. is "a reminder, an appreciation that these things can amplify," George said. It shows how a central bank's plan to bring down the size of its balance sheet "can get sidetracked."

"The U.K. situation is a reminder of things that we have to be careful about in the U.S.," she said.

10:55 AM ET: George said she supported the change in the Fed's policy framework to inflation averaging.

11:00 AM ET: "We are dealing with an economy that's dealing with an unprecedented shock. It's hard to know where neutral is." Neutral refers to an interest rate that will neither fuel nor hinder the economy. A path of quick super-sized rate hikes may overshoot the Fed's path since there's a long lag between the central bank's actions and the time it takes to filter through the economy, she said.

Event concludes.

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Fed's Mester said the Fed's key rate still needs to get to a restrictive level.