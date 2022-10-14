Manulife Financial's asset management unit acquires two agricultural properties
Oct. 14, 2022 10:38 AM ETManulife Financial Corporation (MFC), MFC:CABy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Manulife Investment Management, the global wealth and asset management division of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC), has acquired two agricultural properties in Fresno County, California totaling 1.4K acres of land, it said Friday.
- The properties consist of a 500-acre almond, pistachio, and citrus orchard as well as a ~900-acre pistachio orchard.
- Of note, the properties are located near existing farmland properties managed by MIM's integrated farmland management operations.
- "We believe that orchards, as a nature-based solution, can provide both economic returns to our investor clients along with social and environmental benefits," said Oliver Williams, global head of agriculture investments at Manulife Investment Management.
- MIM manages ~400K acres of farmland in certain agricultural regions in the U.S. as well as Canada, Chile and Australia. It also oversees ~6M acres of timberland across the U.S, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Brazil, and Chile.
- In July, Manulife Investment Management buys logistics facility in Chicago market.
Comments (3)