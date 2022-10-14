Deckers Outdoor, Crocs, VF Corp. named ‘fresh picks’ at Baird

Oct. 14, 2022

Baird named VF Corp. (NYSE:VFC), Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX), and Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) were selected as top picks in retail by Baird based upon attractive valuations.

“With the current median pullback for global brand stocks in our coverage rivaling 2007-2009, we are taking a more positive 3-6 month trading view,” the firm’s analysts said. “Specifically we think current industry supply and demand risks have become more widely accepted, and while the magnitude of related earnings impacts remains uncertain, valuations should start to provide downside protection.”

As such, investors with an appropriate risk appetite were advised to consider each name. Each stock was assigned a “positive fresh pick” status as the analysis suggested these “structurally improved businesses” are being discounted to an unfair degree at present.

In a less encouraging trend, retailer inventories rose once again in the latest report, while retail sales continued to cool.

