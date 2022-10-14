Alkermes upgraded to neutral at BofA on improved risk/reward outlook

Oct. 14, 2022 11:34 AM ETAlkermes plc (ALKS)TEVABy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Wall Street sign, New York City, USA

mbbirdy

  • BofA Securities has upgraded Alkermes to hold from underperform as it sees peak sales of ~$650M from bipolar disorder treatment Lybalzi (olanzapine and samidorphan).
  • The firm, however, lowered its price target to $25 from $27 (10% upside based on Thursday's close).
  • Analyst Jason Gerberry said he sees it as a positive that the company has not committed funding for IL2 candidate nemvaleukin alfa beyond platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and mucosal melanoma current phases.
  • Gerberry added that while litigation with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) over Invega (paliperidone) royalties has been a drag on Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS), he sees few opportunities for Teva (TEVA) to be successful and a settlement would be mutually beneficial to both companies.
  • Check out why Seeking Alpha contributor Avisol Capital Partners rates Alkermes (ALKS) a hold.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.