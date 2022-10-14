Alkermes upgraded to neutral at BofA on improved risk/reward outlook
Oct. 14, 2022 11:34 AM ETAlkermes plc (ALKS)TEVABy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- BofA Securities has upgraded Alkermes to hold from underperform as it sees peak sales of ~$650M from bipolar disorder treatment Lybalzi (olanzapine and samidorphan).
- The firm, however, lowered its price target to $25 from $27 (10% upside based on Thursday's close).
- Analyst Jason Gerberry said he sees it as a positive that the company has not committed funding for IL2 candidate nemvaleukin alfa beyond platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and mucosal melanoma current phases.
- Gerberry added that while litigation with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) over Invega (paliperidone) royalties has been a drag on Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS), he sees few opportunities for Teva (TEVA) to be successful and a settlement would be mutually beneficial to both companies.
