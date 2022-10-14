Qualcomm, Samsung, Taiwan Semiconductor being investigated by ITC after complaint
Oct. 14, 2022 11:48 AM ETQUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), SSNLF, TSMBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) and Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) are set to be investigated by the U.S. International Trade Commission over certain devices and integrated circuits after it received a complaint over potential patent violation.
- The complaint, filed by Daedalus Prime LLC of Bronxville, New York, alleges there were "violations" of section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930. Both Samsung's (OTCPK:SSNLF) South Korean operations and its Ridgefield Park, New Jersey operations are listed as defendants, along with San Diego-based Qualcomm (QCOM).
- Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) and Qualcomm (QCOM) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.
- Separately on Friday, Qualcomm (QCOM) declared its quarterly 75-cent-per-share dividend, payable on December 15 to shareholders of record as of December 1.
Comments (4)