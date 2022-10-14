Kroger (NYSE:KR) said it's confident that its planned $25 billion takeover of smaller rival Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) will be approved by U.S. regulators due to planned store sales.

"We are confident from the extensive work that we've done that we believe we have a clear path to achieve regulatory approval with divestitures," Kroger Chief Financial Officer Gary Millerchip said on the conference call announcing the deal earlier Friday.

Kroger announced that as part of the purchase, Albertsons is prepared to establish an Albertsons spinoff (SpinCo) that would comprise between 100 and 375 stores that would need to be divested into a standalone company.

"We really see SpinCo as one option to be able to address those divestitures," Millerchip added. "We think it's a really clean option in the sense that that could potentially be a faster way to package up the strategy around divestitures and from a Kroger perspective, it gives us confidence in the level of price that we achieve for those stores."

While Kroger (KR) may be confident about regulatory approval, Albertsons 7.2% stock decline indicates shareholders appeared to be more skeptical. Kroger fell 5.3%. For one thing, Kroger doesn't expect the deal to be completed until early 2024 and the transaction also includes a $600 million reverse termination fee.

On Thursday when Bloomberg first broke the news about a potential deal an Oppenheimer analyst said that overlaps in some key West Coast states such as California and Washington could be problematic for regulators.

Vegas, Phoenix, and Chicago metropolitan areas appear to pose the biggest potential issues, looking at store count per statistical area, Churchill Capital analyst Nick Pappas said in an interview with Seeking Alpha on Thursday. There are also some rural locations where the combined company would grow into dominant positions.