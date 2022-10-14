Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) -5.1% in Friday's trading after RBC Capital downgraded shares to Sector Perform from Outperform with a $5 price target, cut from $7, citing various headwinds including heightened concerns over volume growth potential.

RBC's Arun Viswanathan expects investor sentiment will remain negative on the beverage can manufacturing sector, and particularly for Ardagh (AMBP) given its foreign exchange exposure, macro weakness in Europe, beverage category mix, and ~4.5x net leverage which could divert paused growth capital spending dollars towards debt reduction over capital return.

However, the analyst said he could view the company more positively if volumes increased more than 3%, and EBITDA margins grow through cost-cutting and pricing actions.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) shares have sold off this year but have the potential to generate 100%-200% return in the next three years, Fund Letter Stock Ideas writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.