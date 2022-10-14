Liquid biopsy developer DiaCarta intends to go public through a merger with Hong Kong-baed SPAC HH&L (NYSE:HHLA).

The deal pegs DiaCarta's pre-money equity value at $460M and should give the company $414m in cash, assuming no redemptions. After the closing, which is expected in Q1 2023, shares of the combined company are expected to trade on NYSE.

Based in California, DiaCarta specializes in precision molecular diagnostics. The biotech offers a number of diagnostic tests and services, including ColoScape for colorectal cancer, QuantiVirus for SARS-CoV-2, and RadTox, which can be used to personalize chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

HH&L went public in February 2021 through an initial public offering that raised $414M.