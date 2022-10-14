August AHRI data shows residential and commercial heater shipments dip
Oct. 14, 2022 12:57 PM ETLII, JCI, TT, CARRBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- According to August 2022 data by Air-Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Institute (or AHRI), U.S. shipments of residential gas storage water heaters for August 2022 declined 20% Y/Y; residential electric storage water heater shipments down 10.2% Y/Y.
- YTD U.S. shipments of residential gas storage water heaters dipped 14%; residential electric storage water heater shipments down 4.4%.
- Commercial gas storage water heater shipments down 7.7% Y/Y; commercial electric storage water heater shipments down 18.9% Y/Y.
- Gas warm air furnaces increased 9.1% in August; Oil warm air furnace shipments tumble 31.7%.
- U.S. shipments of central air conditioners and air-source heat pumps up 3.3%. U.S. shipments of air conditioners decreased 5%.
