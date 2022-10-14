August AHRI data shows residential and commercial heater shipments dip

Oct. 14, 2022 12:57 PM ETLII, JCI, TT, CARRBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

Close-up View Of Air Conditioning Outdoor Units In The Backyard

onurdongel

  • According to August 2022 data by Air-Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Institute (or AHRI), U.S. shipments of residential gas storage water heaters for August 2022 declined 20% Y/Y; residential electric storage water heater shipments down 10.2% Y/Y.

  • YTD U.S. shipments of residential gas storage water heaters dipped 14%; residential electric storage water heater shipments down 4.4%.
  • Commercial gas storage water heater shipments down 7.7% Y/Y; commercial electric storage water heater shipments down 18.9% Y/Y.
  • Gas warm air furnaces increased 9.1% in August; Oil warm air furnace shipments tumble 31.7%.
  • U.S. shipments of central air conditioners and air-source heat pumps up 3.3%. U.S. shipments of air conditioners decreased 5%.

  • Related tickers from the segment include: Carrier Global (CARR); Johnson Controls International (JCI); Lennox International (LII); Trane Technologies (TT)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.