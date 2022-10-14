JPMorgan Chase's (NYSE:JPM) guidance for Q4 net interest income implies a run rate of $76B, up from the NII ex-Markets run rate of $66B it had issued during its Investor Day, CFO Jeremy Barnum said on the bank's Q3 earnings call.

"And from this much higher level, we would now expect some modest decline for the full year 2023," he said. "In addition, there's quite a bit of uncertainty surrounding the trajectory of key drivers, including rates, deposit reprice and loan growth."

For Q4 2022, the company guided to net interest income of ~$19B; excluding Markets, that figure is also ~$19B, implying no NII contribution from its Markets businesses in Q4. That's expected to continue in 2023, Barnum said.

In its Q3 results, JPMorgan (JPM) shows that it's preparing for a weaker economy ahead. Its credit costs of $1.5B for the quarter includes an $808M net reserve build and $727M of net charge-offs. In the year-ago quarter, the company had a reserve release of $2.1B. Net charge-offs increased from $657M in Q2 2022 and from $524M in Q3 2021.

Note that its Q3 bottom line included $939M in investment securities losses. That, though, is "a subtle way of boosting future income (i.e., by selling lower coupon securities and replacing them with higher coupons)," said Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski.

"The (Q3) beat was not just good trading (which came in at $6.8B versus our $6.6B estimate), but the strong operating leverage created by a strong advance in net interest income," he said.

With economic uncertainty and its higher level of stress capital buffer required by the Fed, JPMorgan (JPM) Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon said he still believes the company can achieve 17% return on tangible common equity next year.

Investors appear to agree. JPM stock is rising 3.5% in Friday early afternoon trading.

Earlier, JPMorgan Chase Q3 earnings beat, sees buybacks next year, boosts NII guidance

SA contributor Seeking Profits sums it up: "JPMorgan (JPM) is performing strongly, fears of a credit crisis are simply not materializing, and it continues to well out-earn its cost of equity."