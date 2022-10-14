Chamath Palihapitiya-linked Clover Health Investments trading near all-time low
Oct. 14, 2022 1:03 PM ETClover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV), the Medicare Advantage insurer once significantly backed by "SPAC King" Chamath Palihapitiya, hit an all-time low of $1.49 on Thursday.
- The stock is barely doing better on Friday. The price inched up to $1.52 in early Friday afternoon trading.
- Clover Health (CLOV) is trading far below its $15.30 opening price when it began trading in January 2021 in a SPAC deal with Palihapitiya.
- The stock price peaked at $28.85 during trading on June 9, 2021.
- Year to date, shares are down ~62%.
- Earlier in October, Palihapitiya cut his ownership stake in Clover Health (CLOV) to 4.99%.
