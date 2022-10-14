Electricte de France (OTCPK:ECIFF) said Friday it postponed the restart of six nuclear reactors, adding to strains on French power supply, as the utility is hit by strikes at five of its nuke plants.

The strike action is blocking maintenance works and repairs at the reactors, the CGT union said; EDF (OTCPK:ECIFF) said the delays in the restarts will range from one day to three weeks.

EDF (OTCPK:ECIFF) said it still sees production at 280-300 TWh for 2022 but probably toward the lower end of the range.

EDF (OTCPK:ECIFF) has been forced repeatedly to cut production and earnings guidance after corrosion was discovered on pipes, at a time when Europe's energy supplies already are under pressure since Russia cut natural gas deliveries.

The strikes at EDF's plants come alongside similar action at refineries and storage depots belonging to TotalEnergies and Exxon Mobil's Esso, leading to shortages of gasoline in parts of France.