First Republic Bank down despite strong Q3 results as funding costs hit margins

Oct. 14, 2022 1:08 PM ETFRCBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Businessman analyse investment marketing data.

ijeab

First Republic Bank (FRC) was down ~15% during market hours despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 earnings as average funding costs impacted margins.

GAAP EPS of $2.21 beats by $0.02. Revenue of $1.57B (+17.2% Y/Y) beats by $20M.

Net interest income was up 20.6% on a yearly basis to $1.3B.

Noninterest income was up 1.8% Y/Y to $254M, driven by higher brokerage and investment fees, partially offset by lower investment management fees.

Investment management fees came in at $142M, down 4.6% Y/Y. The level and mix of wealth management assets were impacted by adverse market conditions.

Loans totaled $158.8B, up 23.7% Y/Y, primarily due to increases in single family, multifamily, commercial real estate, stock secured and other business loans.

Deposits were up 18.6% Y/Y to $172.4B. Deposits are the primary source of funding for the bank, and represented 93% of the funding base as of Sep. 30.

Other sources of funding, which includes short-term and long-term FHLB advances, were up 42.9% from the year-ago period to $11.0B.

Net interest margin dropped on a quarterly basis to 2.71% from 2.80%, although it was up on a yearly basis.

The Q/Q decrease is due to average funding costs increasing more rapidly than the offsetting increase in the average yields on interest-earning assets.

Tangible book value per share was $72.54, up 11.3%.

Efficiency ratio was 60.3%, compared to 60.5% for the prior quarter.

Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.59%.

