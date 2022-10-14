Stocks in the airline, lodging, and cruise industries were among the few sectors in the green as markets retreated on Friday. Despite growing concerns on inflation and its impact on consumer spending, travel is among the last budget cuts being forwarded by consumers, according to industry executives and experts. Such a trend was signaled in strong earnings from Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) +3.39% and a subsequent upgrade from Cowen that helped the Georgia-based carrier sustain a rally into the end of the week.

“The travel recovery continues as consumer spend shifts to experiences and demand improves in corporate and international," CEO Ed Bastian said on Thursday.

Delta’s peers Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) +1.26%, American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) +1.62%, and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) +1.64% all rose on the signs of travel demand as well. Smaller airlines like Alaska Airlines (ALK) +0.55% and Skywest (SKYW) +0.9% also marked gains on the day.

The story was much the same in Europe, as bullish travel forecasts from Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKY), easyJet (OTCQX:ESYJY), and International Consolidated Airline Group (OTCPK:ICAGY) helped buoy the sector.

"Forward bookings remain at expected levels for the time of year, with no indication of weakness, and accordingly our fourth quarter expectations remain unchanged as of today," IAG said in a statement on Thursday.

With the shift in consumer spending to experiences from material goods mentioned by multiple airlines, both lodging and cruise stocks joined the strong performance on Friday. Choice Hotels (CHH) +1.12%, Marriott International (MAR) +0.15%, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) +1.06%, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) +0.42% were among notable stocks in the green among lodging providers.

Meanwhile, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) +2.78%, Carnival Corp. (CCL) +2.32%, and Royal Caribbean (RCL) +1.39% gained for the cruise sector, benefitting not only from the established trends, but analyst recognition thereof. For example, UBS recently moved to a “Buy” rating on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) on Wednesday, while voicing increased bullishness on the sector overall.

“We are now overweight the cruise sector with a preference for RCL due to its stronger occupancy recovery, record pricing on bookings both in 2H'22 and 2023, and lowest near-term maturities,” the bank’s analysis stated. “We see NCLH as our next most preferred name due to relatively greater concentration of domestic passengers sourced and strong pricing given its higher exposure to the luxury segment.”

