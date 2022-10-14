Sea Limited nears 52-week low, declines for sixth straight session
Oct. 14, 2022 1:11 PM ETSea Limited (SE)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Singapore-based e-commerce company Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) declined for a sixth straight session on Friday, approaching the 52-week low it hit on Thursday.
- Shortly after 1 p.m., Sea Limited (SE), which owns the Shoppee e-commerce portal, was down nearly 5% to $51.80 on 3.5M shares, compared to the average daily volume of just under 6.3M shares. On Thursday, shares hit a 52-week low of $51.39, a level not seen since April 21, 2020.
- Year-to-date, Sea Limited (SE) has declined nearly 77%
- The e-commerce sector has been hit hard in recent sessions, in particular over worries due to persistent inflation and a weak global economy.
- On Friday, the U.S. released its retail sales report for September, with the report showing flat spending in September in below estimates of 0.1% growth. Excluding automotive, retail sales ticked up 0.1%, ahead of estimates indicating flat growth.
- Last month, it was reported that Sea Limited (SE) was firing 3% of its Shopee employees in Indonesia due to worsening macroeconomic conditions.
Comments (1)