Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is set to post Q3 earnings on Monday before the bell, following peers JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Citigroup (C), and Wells Fargo (WFC), which reported on Friday. Investors will watch to see if the company follows suit in beating consensus estimates.

Granted, analysts have lowered their expectations for most banks since the start of the quarter as inflation and economic uncertainty persists. In the past three months, the consensus for its Q3 EPS was revised down 3.3%.

Overall, banks are benefiting from higher interest rates as it bolsters their net interest income, but are seeing lower profits from their investment banking and markets-related businesses. They're also increasing provisions for credit losses as risks of a recession rise.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank is expected to earn $0.78 per share, up from $0.73 reported in Q2 and down from $0.85 in Q3 2021.

Net interest income is expected to be $13.5B, according to the Visible Alpha consensus. That compares with $12.4B in Q2 and $11.1B in Q3 2021.

Bank of America (BAC) had said it expects NII to increase by at least $900M-$1B in Q3 from Q2. And in September, BofA CFO Alastair Borthwick said he remains comfortable with that guidance.

Some of that confidence has to do with a strong consumer. Even with inflation starting to affect consumers' spending decisions, they haven't pulled back much. Bank of America (BAC) consumer spending data shows September total payments rose 10% from a year ago.

"Overall, our internal data underscored that the consumer is still spending, despite continued inflationary pressures," said David Tinsley, senior economist for the Bank of America Institute.

Q3 revenue consensus calls for $23.5B. That compares with $22.7B reported in Q2 and $22.8B in Q3 2021.

The Visible Alpha consensus for provision for credit losses is $766.7M. PCL was $523M in Q2 2022 and a benefit of $489M in Q3 2021.

A look at Bank of America's (BAC) track record shows that it last missed the EPS consensus last quarter, its first after eight straight quarter's of beats. The bank's revenue, though, has missed the Wall Street consensus in five out of the past eight quarters.

SA contributor EPK Research is cautious on the stock due to slower growth, a weakening consumer, and tighter financial conditions.