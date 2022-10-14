Beacon Roofing stock drops 7% as Baird downgrades on pricing, margin risks

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) dropped as much as 7% on Friday after Baird downgraded the stock to Neutral from Outperform as it expects pricing and margins to backslide in 2023.

Baird's recent Q3 Roofing Survey indicates "competitive pricing behavior may be reemerging as demand slows amid softening residential new construction/limited storm activity and as shingle availability improves," analyst David Manthey wrote in a note to clients.

He expects the Florida roofing market to see significant demand after Hurricane Ian, but he believes the stock overreacted relative to the national market picture.

"Net, we recommend investors scale back exposure following significant YTD outperformance, with the prospect of elevated price competition ahead, despite favorable cycle timing and recent company-specific improvement," Manthey added.

Baird also cut its price target on BECN to $65 from $77, implying potential upside of 12.4% to its last close. It also adjusted 2023-2024 EPS estimates to $4.97/$5.68.

Baird's rating contrasts SA Quant's Buy rating on BECN, which is based on the stock scoring well in factor grades growth, profitability and momentum.

Wall Street analysts on average are also bullish on BECN (4 Strong Buy, 2 Buy, 9 Hold).

Shares of BECN have fallen 3.7% YTD.