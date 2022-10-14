Earnings news and analyst comments represented key catalysts in Friday's midday trading. UnitedHealth (UNH) saw intraday gains following the release of its quarterly results.

On the analyst front, Delta (DAL) pushed higher on an upgrade, following up on Thursday's earnings-related rally. At the same time, Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) declined following a downgrade.

In other news, Beyond Meat (BYND) dropped after cutting its forecast and announcing job cuts.

Gainers

UnitedHealth (UNH) ticked higher in midday trading, rising about 1% after the company released its quarterly earnings report. The managed healthcare and insurance firm posted a Q3 profit that exceeded expectations, with revenue that jumped 12% from last year.

The firm also raised its 2022 outlook again, now forecasting a profit figure for the year of $20.85 to $21.05 per share. Previously, UNH had predicted $20.45 to $20.95 per share.

Elsewhere, Delta (DAL) added to its earnings-inspired upswing following a positive comment from Cowen. Analyst Helane Becker raised its rating on the stock to Outperform from Market Perform, prompting a 3% intraday advance in its stock price.

The climb followed a 4% advance on Thursday, when the company released better-than-expected financial figures.

Decliners

Beyond Meat (BYND) endured selling pressure in intraday trading, falling 7% after giving a cautious forecast and revealing cost-cutting moves. The producer of vegetable-based meat substitutes said it would reduce its current workforce by about 19%, impacting around 200 employees.

Meanwhile, BYND predicted Q3 net revenues of about $82M. Analysts were looking for a figure of around $116M. In addition, the company cut its full-year revenue forecast to $400M-$425M.

Northrop Grumman (NOC) also showed intraday weakness, retreating nearly 6% after JPMorgan downgraded its rating on the stock to Neutral from Overweight. The firm said the defense contractor’s stock has become expensive compared to its rivals.

