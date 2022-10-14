Bank of America cut its estimates on Beyond Meat on Friday to a Street low after the company reduced its revenue guidance and announced significant layoffs.

In pre-market hours on Friday, the company confirmed a 19% headcount reduction as the company struggles with profitability. The cuts included the high-profile departure of COO Doug Ramsey, who left the company following an arrest for an incident in which he was accused of biting a man's nose. Further, management trimmed its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $400M to $425M from a prior range of $470M to $520M. Analysts had anticipated $487.86M.

Bank of America’s analysts reduced their sales estimate to $405M for the full year and told clients to expect continued operating losses despite staff cuts. As a result, the bank’s analysts reiterated a Sell-equivalent rating on the stock and cut their price target from $10 to $5, suggesting over 60% downside from Friday’s low.

“We rate BYND shares at Underperform, based on our view that Beyond Meat could see category growth continue to slow at retail in the US while expansion in US foodservice is uncertain and will likely come at a lower margin,” the analysis concluded. “We also believe alt meat market penetration is likely to be lower than originally expected as duplicating plant-based milk will be difficult, in our view.”

Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) fell 5.48% shortly before Friday’s market close.

