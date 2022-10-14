Kimco raises $300M in partial sale of its Albertsons stake

Dzmitry Dzemidovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shopping center REIT Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) said it raised $300 million in a partial sale of its stake in supermarket chain Albertsons (ACI) after Kroger (KR) announced a deal to purchase the company for $25 billion.
  • Following the deal announcement, Kimco (KIM) sold 11.5 million of its 39.8 million shares in Albertsons (ACI), generating net proceeds of $301.1 million, according to a statement. Kimco still retains 28.3 million shares of Albertsons.

  • In connection with the proposed transaction, Kimco agreed not to sell 28 million of its shares in Albertsons for a period of up to seven months. After the lock-up expires, Kimco (KIM) will have "full flexibility" over its Albertsons holdings, including the ability to further sell down its stake.

  • Kimco (KIM) now expects it will pay a special dividend from its Albertsons investment.

  • Kimco (KIM) is scheduled to release its Q3 results on Oct. 27.

