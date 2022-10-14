SPAC SportsTek in talks to merge with French laptop seller Metavisio

Oct. 14, 2022 2:32 PM ETSportsTek Acquisition Corp. (SPTK)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

SPAC SportsTeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) is in merger talks with French laptop builder and marketer Metavisio, also known as Thomson Computing.

The companies have entered into  a non-binding letter of intent that allows them to conduct negotiations and due diligence until Nov. 9.  The proposed transaction is based on Metavisio having an enterprise value of between $140M and $160M, subject to due diligence by SportsTek.

Metavisio shares are currently traded on the Euronext Growth exchange.

SportsTek went public in February 2021, raising $150M through an initial public offering.

