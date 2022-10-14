SPAC SportsTek in talks to merge with French laptop seller Metavisio
Oct. 14, 2022 2:32 PM ETSportsTek Acquisition Corp. (SPTK)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
SPAC SportsTeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) is in merger talks with French laptop builder and marketer Metavisio, also known as Thomson Computing.
The companies have entered into a non-binding letter of intent that allows them to conduct negotiations and due diligence until Nov. 9. The proposed transaction is based on Metavisio having an enterprise value of between $140M and $160M, subject to due diligence by SportsTek.
Metavisio shares are currently traded on the Euronext Growth exchange.
SportsTek went public in February 2021, raising $150M through an initial public offering.
