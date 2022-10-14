Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCQX:WDOFF) -10.3% in Friday's trading after reporting Q3 gold production fell 22% Y/Y to 22,883 oz, while expected full-year output to come in at the lower end of guidance.

The miner said its Eagle River mine in Ontario was shut down in July to complete mill upgrades and refurbishment work, which went according to plan, while the recently restarted Kiena mine in Quebec also had a planned shutdown in July for necessary hoist upgrades.

Wesdome (OTCQX:WDOFF) said it expects to produce towards the lower end of prior guidance of 120K-140K oz of gold for the full year.

Gold miners trade broadly lower Friday as bullion prices extended recent losses while the dollar gained.