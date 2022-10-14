Why did Kroger fall today? Huge acquisition could add near-term costs

Kroger (NYSE:KR) fell sharply on Friday as investors digested the implications of the $25B takeover of Albertsons (ACI) and potential battle with the Department of Justice in getting the deal to the finish line.

Kroger (KR) said it's confident the deal will be approved by U.S. regulators due to planned store sales.

"We are confident from the extensive work that we've done that we believe we have a clear path to achieve regulatory approval with divestitures," Kroger Chief Financial Officer Gary Millerchip said on the conference call.

If the deal clears those regulatory hurdles, the combined grocery giant could have close to 5K grocery stores and rank only behind Walmart in size. Significant synergies and accretion benefits from the deal are anticipated within a few years, although in the near-term some costs could go higher.

Shares of Kroger (KR) were down 6.87% at 3:45 p.m.